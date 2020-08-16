Matt Cardona reacts to losing to Sheamus in 11 seconds in a WWE Championship match

Matt Cardona surprised fans when he made his AEW debut a few weeks back. On his debut, Cardona saved Cody from an attack by Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order. Before his AEW debut, Matt Cardona was known as Zack Ryder in the WWE. Even though Cardona didn't win the WWE Championship, he had many chances to. One such match was against The Celtic Warrior, Sheamus.

Matt Cardona vs Sheamus in WWE

Ten years ago, Matt Cardona went one on one with Sheamus for the WWE Championship in the main event of WWE RAW. To Cardona's dismay, that match ended in eleven seconds when Sheamus hit Matt Cardona with the Brogue Kick. The match is the second-shortest WWE Championship match in WWE history.

On Twitter, The Beermat posted about the match on its tenth anniversary. The tweet caught the eye of Matt Cardona, who replied, saying, "I almost had him."

I almost had him. https://t.co/CA1kVqNgAd — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 16, 2020

In the WWE, Matt Cardona didn't win the WWE Championship but won the United States Title and the Intercontinental Title. Before leaving the WWE, Cardona also held the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles with Curt Hawkins. The two won the Titles when they beat The Revival at WrestleMania 35. The win marked the end of Curt Hawkins' losing streak.

Sheamus, on the other hand, is still with the WWE and very recently ended his feud with Jeff Hardy. The Celtic Warrior was involved in the Intercontinental Championship Tournament but came up short when Jeff Hardy distracted him in the semi-finals. Sheamus had once reached the top of the WWE when he won the WWE Championship. He is a four-time WWE Champion, former United States Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion.

Now, it seems like WWE is in search of a formidable opponent for Sheamus. In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus was seen riling up Big E to be the locker room leader and lead the charge against RETRIBUTION.

It will be interesting to watch how WWE plays out the RETRIBUTION storyline and what role the Celtic Warrior plays in this scenario.

