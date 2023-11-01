Matt Cardona reacts to popular WWE champion's first-ever title defense on recent show; seemingly takes credit

Matt Cardona seemingly took credit for a WWE champion's first-ever title defense.

It's been a couple of months since Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the WWE Women's Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, as soon as they won their titles, Sonya Deville suffered a serious injury and was set to be out of action for a while.

Instead of relinquishing the tag titles, Green found herself a replacement tag partner in Piper Niven. Despite this, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had not defended their titles.

Tonight on NXT Halloween Havoc, Green and Niven had their first-ever title defense against Chase U's Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. After a miscommunication from Chase U, Green and Niven were able to successfully retain their titles.

Following this win, Matt Cardona took to Twitter, to seemingly take credit for his wife's win.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Their first title defense went their way, but it still remains to be seen how they will fare against a top tag team in WWE.

What did you make of Matt Cardona's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here