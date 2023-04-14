Matt Cardona recalls when a WWE legend threatened him at an event

Matt Cardona recently shared a story about an encounter he had with Greg Valentine during WrestleCon, which took place over WrestleMania weekend.

As an avid toy collector, Cardona has amassed a unique action figure collection, including a highly sought-after unreleased Greg Valentine action figure that was intended to be part of Hasbro's second wave of WWF toys in 1991.

Unfortunately, the figure was canceled so late in the production process that it had already been promoted in advertisements and on the packaging of other figures. Cardona has previously stated that he spent thousands of dollars on the collectible due to its rarity, rather than any particular affinity for Greg Valentine himself.

However, when Valentine heard this comment, he misunderstood the sentiment and the two had a confrontation at Wrestlecon. Cardona recounted the entire incident on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

"He came up to me, he's waving his f**king fist at me with his [WWE] Hall of Fame ring," Cardona recalled. "Like 'I HEARD YOU'RE NOT A FAN OF ME!' ... So I couldn't backpedal because I said it on multiple occasions that I'm not a fan of his." [H/T WrestleInc.]

Matt Cardona sorted out the misunderstanding with Greg Valentine

Fortunately, Matt Cardona was able to resolve the situation with Greg Valentine before things escalated. On the same podcast episode, he clarified that while he did not harbor any ill feelings towards the WWE legend, he did not aspire to be the third member of Rhythm and Blues when he was growing up.

Additionally, he mentioned that he took a photo with Greg after mending their differences.

"Not that I dislike Greg Valentine, I just didn't grow up wanting to be the third member of Rhythm and Blues [with Valentine and the Honky Tonk Man], you know what I'm saying? We smoothed it over, we took a picture, but ... yeah."

Cardona also mentioned that things escalated to a point where he feared that Greg might become physically aggressive. Brian Myers also backpedaled once he became aware of the gravity of the situation.

"At one point, I thought for sure he was gonna swing at me, and even Brian Myers came over like 'What's going on here?' and kind of backpedaled when he saw how serious it was." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It's good to see that Matt Cardona and Greg Valentine were able to resolve their conflict without letting it get out of hand.

