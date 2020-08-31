Matt Cardona reveals if any current WWE Superstars have contacted AEW

After his release from WWE earlier this year, Matt Cardona signed with All Elite Wrestling. Cardona made his in-ring debut a few weeks ago, teaming with Cody and beating John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

During a recent interview with WrestlingINC, Matt Cardona opened up about if any WWE Superstars had contacted AEW. Cardona said that he couldn't answer the question but would not blame anyone if they had:

I can’t say yes or no, but who can blame them? I mean, AEW, it’s the place to be right now, and for how many years did you hear, ‘oh, there’s something new coming. There’s something new coming,’ and then it never does. Then AEW with All In and starts a weekly show with Dynamite on TNT, and it’s awesome and it’s doing great. They have their own action figures with Jazwares, and they’re really taking off. This is no ‘what if’. It’s here. It’s now. H/T: 411Mania

Matt Cardona on his experience in AEW so far

Matt Cardona then opened up about his run-in AEW so far. Although Cardona has had only one match so far, he said he was happy that he was able to be his real, authentic self:

I mean, I’ve only had one match so far. I’m definitely someone who wants to evolve, and I think if you followed my career from Brett Major, one of the Major Brothers all the way to now, I’ve definitely evolved look, ring, attitude [and] character, but definitely, that’s what I love about AEW, a fresh coat of paint. I get it. It’s 2020. Everyone knows who Matt Cardona is. I can’t come out as like, ‘The Ultimate Long Island Monster Man.’ Like they know who I am. So that’s the best part. I get to be real, authentic, transparent and be me and have fun. H/T: 411Mania

Matt Cardona will team up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. The trio will face TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson, and Evil Uno of The Dark Order.