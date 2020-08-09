Matt Cardona reveals what motivated him to sign with AEW

Matt Cardona recently made his in-ring AEW debut, teaming up with Cody to beat John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order. Cardona won the match for his team after hitting Alex Reynolds with the Radio Silence.

.@TheMattCardona really kicked things up a notch pic.twitter.com/RhsqpEP3Mj — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 7, 2020

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Cardona spoke about what motivated him to sign for AEW. Cardona said that he still a fan at heart and just watching AEW on television convinced him:

Well my 90 days was up, but listen, AEW is the best to be, right? Like, there's no denying that. Of course, at the end of the day, I'm still a fan. So I was watching AEW on TV at home, and for years, how many times did we hear 'the next thing's coming! the next big thing is coming!' and it never came, right? But then AEW comes and it over-delivers. And, of course, now that I can go somewhere, it was my number one spot.

Matt Cardona describes his experience in AEW locker room

Watch this alternate camera angle of the exchange between @CodyRhodes & @SilverNumber1 during their tag team match last night.



Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Mum1rXTidG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona also described his experience in the AEW locker room so far, comparing it to being the new guy in school. Cardona said he knew everyone from social media and from watching them wrestle but he didn't actually know them, which made it weird when he introduced himself. He added that he was welcomed into the locker room with open arms:

For me, I was nervous because I was walking in there the new kid in school, right? And all these people, whether I've seen them wrestle, whether I've seen them on social media, I knew everybody, but I didn't really know them. You know what I'm saying?

So it's weird, kind of, introducing myself to these people who I know! Some people who I've watched wrestle for years. But everyone was very welcoming, very inviting, and they made me feel like, you know, I was there the whole time.

We should see a lot more of Matt Cardona in AEW in the coming weeks. Cardona will be looking to build on his victorious debut last week.