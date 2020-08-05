Matt Cardona reveals why he doesn't want to live in bitterness following his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio. Cardona, who made his AEW debut last week on Dynamite, was released from WWE earlier this year along with tag-team partner Curt Hawkins as well as a number of other Superstars and staff.

During his interview with Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona opened up about his career and some of the tough times he's had. Cardona reiterated how much he loved professional wrestling and how it helped him push through the tough times. Cardona also stressed that he wasn't bitter about how his time in WWE ended:

There are times when it has sucked and there was no light at the end of the tunnel. That’s when you really have to love it. It is so easy to love it when you are on TV every week and in a great spot. Who wouldn’t love that. You have to love it when you are sitting in catering. You have to love it when you are not booked. You have to love it when things aren’t going your way. Then, when you get nights like last week, everything is so much better and sweeter that way. Maybe that’s just my delusional way of thinking about it. For me, that’s how I live my life. I don’t want to live in bitterness. What’s the point? Why complain online? You’re not going to be happier, I’ll tell you that. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Matt Cardona did find some success in WWE. He is a former United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion in WWE.

Matt Cardona will make his in-ring AEW debut on Dynamite

Oh, @TheMattCardona is ready for his AEW debut, who else is? pic.twitter.com/3WYOP9pWyE — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 5, 2020

Matt Cardona came out to save his good friend Cody from the hands of Dark Order on last week's episode of Dynamite. Cardona will team up with Cody on tonight's episode of Dynamite, in what will be his in-ring debut in AEW, as the duo take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order.

