On a recent episode of the WrestlingINC Daily podcast, Nick Hausman interviewed AEW star Matt Cardona. During the interview, Matt Cardona spoke about how WWE and AEW continued to run shows despite the COVID-19 outbreak and commended both companies for doing so.

Cardona also added that AEW have been "ahead of the curve" in their presentation during the pandemic and said that WWE adapted some of they things AEW did:

It's great that WWE [pressed on], and AEW said, 'OK, we're going to press on too, but we're going to show you how to do it.' So if you watch, WWE goes 'oh, hard cam's here [and] they have people in the crowd,' so AEW was ahead of the curve. They knew how to do it, and they did it so well.

Matt Cardona said that the setup in AEW was so good that he didn't realize he was wrestling in a mostly empty arena:

So even like when I was wrestling, I didn't realize that I wasn't in this jam-packed arena because the way they have it set up and the fans around the ring, the wrestlers around the ring and everyone's so vocal, and everyone wants the show to be great. From people in the back to people the ring want the show to be great. It's such a great environment. H/T: WINC

Matt Cardona on Renee Young's WWE departure

Renee Young recently confirmed that she is leaving WWE. Cardona had nothing but praise for Renee Young and said that she would do well wherever she ends up:

Renee is great, super professional, super funny [and] super talented," Cardona said. "So wherever she ends up, I know she's doing a cookbook, so maybe she'll be having a cooking show. I don't know, but whatever she does, I'm sure she'll kill it because she's one of the best.

Renee Young's husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, recently spoke about Renee Young's future. Moxley revealed that although she has a long non-compete clause in her contract, she wanted to continue working in wrestling in the future.