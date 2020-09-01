Matt Cardona reveals which WWE Superstar he "hated working with"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast. The AEW star opened up about his time in WWE during the interview, including his relationship with former tag-team partner Mojo Rawley.

Matt Cardona said that although he was friends with Mojo Rawley, he had a difficult time gelling with him professionally. Cardona went on say that by the time the Hype Bros came to the main roster, he knew the pairing wouldn't work out:

I hated working with Mojo professionally. No. When we first started as the Hype Bros in NXT, I didn’t know anything about Mojo. He didn’t know anything about me. It was HHH’s idea to put us together. If it was HHH’s idea and this was an opportunity for me, I said let’s do it. Let’s make this work however we can. It’s actually because of going down to NXT so often that I ended up moving to Orlando. It’s actually because of Mojo really that I met Chelsea because I met her in Orlando. So really I have to thank Mojo for all this. He was always a hard worker and wanted to try different things. He wanted to learn. But at the point we became the Hype Bros on WWE TV, I was kind of over it already. We already been doing the Hype Bros for a year or so in NXT. Not really doing anything in NXT but just being there. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Matt Cardona on the original plan for the Hype Bros

Matt Cardona went on to talk about the original plans for the Hype Bros, which was to call them up to the main roster in a couple of months:

I think the plan was to do a couple months and call him up right away but that never happened. So I was doing the WWE stuff but nothing significant and doing NXT.

Advertisement

Matt Cardona won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 and spoke about having to wrestle with Rawley as The Hype Bros on the day before at Axxess. Cardona added that he was concerned about picking up an injury the day before the biggest match of his career.

Cardona added that when he got injured later that year, he knew the Hype Bros were done.