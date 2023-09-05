Matt Cardona's three-word reaction to Chelsea Green's 100-second squash on WWE RAW

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has reacted to Chelsea Green's embarrassing loss on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, Chelsea Green took on Raquel Rodriguez in a singles competition. The latter made quick work of the former and defeated her in exactly 100 seconds.

WWE shared a clip from the bout on its official Twitter handle shortly after, asking if Chelsea Green had it coming. Many fans in the reply section were unhappy over a current champion being squashed in such an embarrassing fashion.

Green's husband and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona seemed unhappy as well, judging by his response to the tweet.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona on his relationship with Chelsea Green

After dating for about five years, Cardona and Chelsea Green got hitched in December 2021. Fans are aware that Cody and Brandi Rhodes were the ones who set Cardona and Chelsea up.

Here's what Cardona told TV Insider about his relationship with the WWE Superstar:

"I didn’t want to date a wrestler. I won’t say I was peer pressured into dating you, but Cody [Rhodes] and Brandi set us up. I went on one date, which turned into two dates. The next thing I know her toothbrush is at my house. We weren’t working together, so we weren’t talking about wrestling. It was a normal life. I think once she got signed by WWE, and I had to hear about her days in the Performance Center it was like, 'This is why I don’t want to date a wrestler.'” [H/T TV Insider]

Matt Cardona was with WWE for about 15 years before he was let go by the company in 2020. He had a short-lived stint in AEW shortly after. He is currently the hottest act on the independent scene and is referred to by many as the Indy God.

What do you think of Chelsea Green's embarrassing loss on RAW?

