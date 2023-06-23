Matt Cardona says the live crowd was silent during WWE Hall of Famers' return after 10 years

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has taken a jibe at Bully Ray in his latest tweet.

On July 1, 2023, Matt Cardona and Bully Ray are set to face off at the Battleground Championship Wrestling's Legends Never Die show. The wrestler who loses the bout will be banned from entering the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Matt Cardona and Bully Ray have been taking shots at each other on social media lately, to promote their upcoming encounter. When a Twitter user reminisced about The Dudley Boyz's massive return to WWE in 2015, Cardona couldn't help but chime in.

The user pointed out that The Dudley Boyz received a huge ovation from the fans in attendance during their return. Cardona stated in his response that he was watching the segment on a monitor backstage and the reaction was deafening silence.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Gunz @TheGunzShow I mean look at this ovation @bullyray5150 got when the Dudleys returned to Barclays couple years ago. Straight up I mean look at this ovation @bullyray5150 got when the Dudleys returned to Barclays couple years ago. Straight up 🔥 https://t.co/TycuXU88BU I was in the locker room watching on the monitor. It was the opposite reaction!!! twitter.com/thegunzshow/st… I was in the locker room watching on the monitor. It was the opposite reaction!!! twitter.com/thegunzshow/st…

Matt Cardona and Bully Ray had a match last year

This isn't the first time that these two in-ring veterans will face off in singles competition. At last year's Battleground Championship Wrestling Tribute To The Extreme event on December 17, 2022, Cardona and Ray faced off in a singles match. Unfortunately for Cardona, he lost to the WWE legend that night.

While speaking to Comicbook, Cardona had the following to say about Bully Ray ahead of their first match:

“Bully Ray is somebody I watched growing up, obviously. He’s been extreme-shaming me on social media. He’s saying I’m not extreme, that I’m not hardcore. I’m the Deathmatch King. He’s too busy with Busted Open, his radio show. He’s the past, I’m the future," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Cardona will do everything in his power to make sure he doesn't end up getting banned from the 2300 Arena. At 51 years old, Bully Ray is still a major threat and it won't be an easy task for Cardona to put him down.

Do you think Matt Cardona has it in him to defeat Bully Ray?

Poll : 0 votes