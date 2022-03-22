Matt Cardona comments on if he wants a WWE return

Current IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona has revealed that he would return to WWE if given the chance.

Matt Cardona worked for WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder. The American Superstar had a 15-year stint with the promotion. During his tenure, Cardona was seen wrestling under all three of WWE's brands - NXT, SmackDown, and RAW. In April 2020, the 36-year-old was released by the promotion owing to budget cuts.

Speaking on Straight To Hell, Cardona highlighted that he would answer Vince McMahon's call if the WWE Chairman wants him back.

"If Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course I would pick up, of course I would have a conversation. Why wouldn't I? I'd be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden or I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again. Anybody who says that is f*cking lying, quite frankly," said Cardona. [H/T: Cultaholic]

Cardona, who won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32, also said that he is not forcing himself to join WWE or AEW.

"But I'm not doing what I'm doing now hoping to get back. I don't do what I do thinking, 'Oh man what do I have to do to get back to WWE?' or 'What do I have to do to get AEW to look at me?' No, I'm doing me. If those opportunities present itself, great but the state of pro wrestling is it's on fire right now. You don't need to be in those two companies...I'm trying to prove you don't need it," continued Cardona.

Matt Cardona challenged Shane McMahon to a match

After Shane McMahon was released by WWE due to his actions at the Royal Rumble this year, Cardona challenged the veteran to a match.

Cardona has been on cloud nine due to his excellent work on the independent circuit and IMPACT Wrestling. After taking notice of Shane's exit, Matt took to Twitter to challenge him to a "Death Match."

He also went on to label himself as the "Death Match King." You can check out the tweet below:

Do you want to see Matt Cardona in WWE again? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Prem Deshpande