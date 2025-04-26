  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Matt Cardona sends a 3-word message after his wife Chelsea Green loses the Women's US Title on WWE SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 26, 2025 05:13 GMT
A new champion was crowned on SmackDown (Images via WWE.com)
Matt Cardona took to social media to react to his wife Chelsea Green losing the Women's United States Championship on the WrestleMania fallout episode of WWE SmackDown. She dropped the title to Zelina Vega.

This was the former LWO member's first singles title win in her WWE career. She won the match via pinfall after hitting The Hot Mess with the Code Red. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were at ringside when the match started, but they got ejected by the referee for interfering in the bout.

After Chelsea Green lost the Women's US Championship, her husband Matt Cardona commented on WWE's post on X, claiming that it was a 'Screwjob.'

"WHEREVER SMACKDOWN IS SCREWJOB!!!" he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Chelsea Green’s reign as champion came to an end at 132 days. She will still go down in history as the first person to hold the title. This wasn't the first time that she was defeated by Zelina Vega. She lost to the latter last week on SmackDown via pinfall and the week before that, she was counted out.

It'll be interesting to see what Chelsea does next and it'll also be interesting to see how things pan out for Zelina Vega.

