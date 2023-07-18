Matt Cardona sends 4-word message to Chelsea Green after she wins her first championship in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has reacted to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville's Women's Tag Team Championship win on RAW.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville met Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in a Women's Tag Team Championship match. In the end, Green and Deville managed to pick up the win to become the new champions.

Soon after, former WWE Superstar and Chelsea Green's husband Matt Cardona took to Twitter to react to her big win on RAW.

Here's what he wrote in his tweet:

"And NNNEEEWWW! Congrats @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE! I love you baby!!!"

Matt Cardona was released by WWE three years ago

Cardona's 15-year WWE run came to an end during the pandemic when he was let go along with several other notable names. He has done quite well for himself outside the WWE umbrella ever since.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville started teaming up in February and received tag team title shots on various occasions. The duo finally managed to win the gold on tonight's episode of RAW.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship at the Money In The Bank 2023 PLE by defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Unfortunately, their run didn't last long.

Drop your reactions to Green and Deville's big win tonight!

