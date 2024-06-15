Matt Cardona sends an angry message after his wife Chelsea Green is ejected from the ringside at WWE Clash at the Castle

Matt Cardona was not happy about what happened with Chelsea Green at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event. The Indy God sent an angry message conveying his thoughts.

Chelsea Green has been aligned with Piper Niven over the last few months. She also accompanied the Scottish star to the ring for her match against Bayley at the ongoing premium live event in Scotland. However, Green was ejected from the ringside by referee Charles Robinson after she misbehaved with him.

Matt Cardona reacted to the interesting turn of events, sending an angry message to the referee on X (formerly Twitter). The former WWE Superstar came to the defense of her wife, questioning Charles Robinson's actions.

Green returned later on in the match with a Lucha mask. However, the distraction wasn't enough as Bayley managed to retain her title.

Chelsea Green has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to WWE last year. She won the tag title with Sonya Deville. However, Deville suffered an injury and had to relinquish the title, which eventually led to Piper Niven aligning herself with Green. The duo lost the gold to the duo of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.