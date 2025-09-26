Matt Cardona sends ominous warning after WWE return

Matt Cardona made his surprise return to WWE programming at this week's episode of NXT. He interfered in the main event Winner Takes All match between Oba Femi and Trick Williams for the NXT and TNA World Championship. Following this, Cardona has sent out a huge warning to the NXT locker room.Ever since Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship from Joe Hendry a few months ago, the rivalry between the two brands has been brewing. The TNA locker was very unhappy with the fact that the TNA World title was being defended on NXT between two non-TNA stars.During the match, stars from TNA started appearing in the audience. Following Mike Santana's attack on Trick, a huge brawl broke out between stars of both promotions. Cardona has now sent a warning to the NXT locker room via his X account.&quot;I heard the people on Tuesday night at @WWENXT...; I saw the response on social media...; THANK YOU!; The @ThisIsTNA invasion is just getting started!; If anybody from NXT has a problem with that, come find me tonight on #TNAiMPACT...; Or I can meet you at the @wwe Performance Center...I only live 20 minutes away!&quot; He wrote.Matt Cardona @TheMattCardonaLINKI heard the people on Tuesday night at @WWENXT… I saw the response on social media… THANK YOU! The @ThisIsTNA invasion is just getting started! If anybody from NXT has a problem with that, come find me tonight on #TNAiMPACT… Or I can meet you at the @wwe PerformanceIt will be interesting to see what role Matt Cardona will play during the Invasion.John Cena teased a match with Matt Cardona following his returnAfter Matt Cardona made his shocking return to WWE during this week's episode of NXT, the whole wrestling world was shocked. Now John Cena has teased a match with Cardona with only 5 dates left until his retirement. Cena had also given a shoutout to Cardona during his own version of the pipebomb promo on SmackDown few months ago.Cena teased the match by posting a picture of him from his NXT return on his Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt would be exciting to see these two face each other once again before Cena finally retires in December.