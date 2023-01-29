Matt Cardona has a six-word reaction to Chelsea Green's record-breaking five-second elimination in the Women's Royal Rumble

Matt Cardona has reacted to Chelsea Green's five-second elimination in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Chelsea Green made her WWE return during the Women's Royal Rumble match tonight. Unfortunately, she couldn't do much as she was thrown out of the match in five seconds by Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Universe wasn't happy one bit over Green's elimination. Chelsea's husband and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona didn't seem too upset over the same, though. Here's his reaction:

"MY HOT WIFE IS SETTING RECORDS!!!" he tweeted.

How did fans react to Matt Cardona's reaction to Chelsea Green's elimination?

Fans clearly weren't happy over what happened with Chelsea Green's WWE return. Check out some of the reactions to Matt Cardona's tweet:

Chelsea Green had been rumored for a WWE return for a long time now. Last year, Green had the following to say about a possible WWE return:

"I think that I wouldn’t go to AEW, and that’s just a reality for me. It’s not gonna happen. With WWE, I’m really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn’t get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince, so I am really happy that I’m able to hold my head up high knowing there’s an opportunity for me to possibly go back if they decide it’s the time and the place. But this time would be different because I went into it the first time, and I was just so doe-eyed and naive, and just thought that I deserved to be listened to and deserved to be heard." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen what's next for Green now that she's back in WWE. She certainly wouldn't have expected her return to play out in the manner that it did tonight.

Rhea Ripley went on to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Liv Morgan.

What was your reaction to Green's quick elimination? Sound off in the comment section below.

