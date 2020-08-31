Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona was recently a guest on WrestlingINC. During the interview, the AEW star opened up about his release from WWE and said that it had not come as a surprise at all.

Cardona said that he hadn't signed a new contract and was out of contract for his final year in WWE. Matt Cardona also revealed that his Pro Wrestling Tees store was already ready when he was released:

Not really to be honest. When we found out the cuts will be coming that day, like I said, I’m always ready. It’s not just a cute hashtag. I already set up my Pro Wrestling Tees store. I’m like, I’m ready. Let’s go. Let’s go baby. It sounds crazy to say, but I wasn’t calling anyone begging for it, but inside I was begging for it please. Please let this happen because for over a year, I hadn’t signed a new contract. H/T: 411Mania

Matt Cardona on how he felt after his WWE release

Matt Cardona then added that he mostly felt relieved after his release from WWE. Cardona said that he had been on the fence about whether he wanted to stay in the company and was happy that WWE made the decision for him:

I was debating, do I stay [or] do I go because like you said, I felt like a lifer there. I spent my whole adult life, my real professional career there, so I wasn’t sure what to do, and when the decision was made for me, it was like thank God. It was this instant sigh of relief, and I was so excited to go do the things I always wanted to do. And I already had the Pro Wrestling Tees store ready to go, and I just had to call up Ryan at Pro Wrestling Tees. I said make it live, so I was pumped which it sounds crazy. Even me saying it right now, seems ridiculous. It seems untrue, but that’s the truth right there. I was so happy and so excited for the future. H/T: 411Mania

Matt Cardona is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. He will team up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.