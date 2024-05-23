Matt Hardy says WWE Hall of Famer profusely apologized for injuring Jeff Hardy on debut: "I'm so sorry about that but thank you"

Jeff Hardy made his WWE debut on May 23, 1994, in an episode of RAW as Keith Davis. Hardy faced Razor Ramon in a match where the future WWE Champion injured his knee.

In a video uploaded to The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy on YouTube, the former ECW Champion shared the story of his and Jeff's WWE debuts, wherein Jeff suffered a knee injury and the late Hall of Famer apologized for being rough with him.

"(Razor) went out there and like he beat the s*it out of (Jeff). He did the thing where he turned him upside down where he had him on his shoulder like a reverse power slam and took him and drove him into the turnbuckle. His knee hit the pole and it hurt Jeff's knee and he felt bad about it whenever he did it. He came back and he said, 'Look, I know I was rough with you. I'm sorry. I had a long day. I was very frustrated. I'm so sorry about that but thank you. You were great. You did a great job for me," Matt said. [From 02:06 to 02:33]

Check out the video below:

Jeff Hardy wrestled as Keith Davis on his debut because that was the name of Razor Ramon's original opponent for the night. Jeff and Matt Hardy would work as enhancement talent in WWE for almost four years before they got signed to full-time contracts and became The Hardy Boyz.

Jeff Hardy was 16 years old when he made his WWE debut

A lot of people might not know about this, but Jeff Hardy was only 16 years old when he made his WWE debut. Hardy was asked to change his birthday from August 31st, 1977, to August 31st, 1975, to make him 18 years old in the documents before working for WWE as an enhancement talent.

Here's what Matt said about how Jeff was able to wrestle in WWE at the age of 16:

"We got there and we're filling out the release forms. (Tony Garea) said, 'Hey, what your birthday, brother?' (Jeff) said, 'It's August the 31st, 1977. He said, 'Now, it's August 31st, 1975. You write that down! You write that down! You write that down, okay?! You wrote down on the deal so that he appeared as 18 and he wrestled Scott Hall." [From 00:54 to 01:20]

Jeff Hardy spent around four years as an enhancement talent along with his brother and even teamed up occasionally. They were signed in 1998 and became The Hardy Boyz, one of the greatest tag teams in history.