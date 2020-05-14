Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium

Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will face Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel (Image: WWE)

Matt Riddle and his temporary partner Timothy Thatcher will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Imperium on NXT this Wednesday night. WWE has officially confirmed that the champions will put the gold on the line against Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, answering the challenge laid down by Imperium.

Timothy Thatcher was brought in as a replacement for Pete Dunne while he is stuck in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite their contrasting personalities, Riddle and Thatcher triumphed over The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish last month.

Imperium challenged Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher

However, Imperium weren’t much impressed by the Original Bro and his new partner. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner left Riddle and Thatcher lying after interrupting the first edition of The Newly-Bros Show. Last week, they had declared that they were sick of Riddle and Thatcher "besmirching" the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see whether Riddle and Thatcher can display the same chemistry against Barthel and Aichner as they did against Strong and Fish.

If NXT decides to continue with Riddle and Thatcher as the tag team champions for now, then it will also be interesting to see how Dunne fits into the picture on his return.