Matt Riddle announces major achievement outside of the ring during WWE hiatus

It appears that Matt Riddle has been making the most of his time off away from WWE programming.

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Riddle was a fighter in the UFC with a promising career ahead. But issues with marijuana derailed his career and set him on the path to becoming a WWE Superstar instead.

Despite leaving his MMA career behind, Riddle is still training in different forms of Mixed Martial Arts and has even achieved a big accomplishment for himself recently.

The King of Bros took to social media this afternoon to announce that he finally got his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and thanked everyone who had helped and supported him along the way. Tweeting out:

"Finally got my bjj black belt and I couldn't be happier, thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me along the way *call me hand emoji* #bro #danielgracie #wwe #mma #bjj #stallion," Matt Riddle said in a tweet.

Matt Riddle has been off WWE programming since the December 5 episode of RAW

We haven't seen Matt Riddle on WWE programming for quite some time, as he was written out with an injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline on the December 5 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following the attack, WWE announced that Riddle would be out for six weeks, potentially bringing him back just in time for this weekend's Royal Rumble premium live event.

As to why Riddle was written off WWE television, it was reported that Riddle had failed another wellness test with the company and had been sent to rehab to get himself back on the right path.

If WWE is happy with his progress, we could potentially see The King of Bros as a surprise entrant this Saturday in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

