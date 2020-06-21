Matt Riddle claims to have never wanted to face Goldberg in WWE; takes another shot at the former Champion

Matt Riddle took some more shots at Goldberg following his call-up to WWE SmackDown.

Could these two have real heat between them at the moment?

Matt Riddle and Daniel Bryan

For a long time now, Matt Riddle has been very active on social media where he has taken shot after shot at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. However, when it came to actually get a chance to face them in a match in WWE, it seemed that the chances were that such a match was not going to be coming his way. With numerous reports of there being backstage heat that Matt Riddle had as several WWE officials felt that Riddle had not done enough to deserve to call out either Goldberg or Lesnar, there was worry regarding his future.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle finally made his debut and was immediately impactful. He faced the new Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles, and was even able to defeat him cleanly. Now, Matt Riddle has set the record straight and during an interview with Ariel Helwani (h/t Wrestling News Co) has revealed that he never really wanted to face Goldberg in a WWE match.

Matt Riddle on a potential WWE match with Goldberg

Matt Riddle recently made his debut on the main roster on WWE SmackDown and immediately defeated the current Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. Had the Championship actually been on the line, Riddle might have been able to become the Champion immediately after his debut.

Talking Ariel Helwani, Matt Riddle revealed that he had never actually wanted a match in WWE against Goldberg. Riddle revealed that unless the match lasted only for a minute, he felt that the former WWE Universal Champion and Riddle would not be able to have a really good match.

However, instead of Goldberg, if he faced Brock Lesnar that would be a good match. He took another shot at Goldberg, saying that he was not a big fan of Goldberg at all.

“I never wanted the Goldberg one, I don’t think…unless it was like a minute it might…I don’t think it’d be a great match. Brock’s really good that’s why I would love that match but Goldberg was just more..I’m just not a fan of his work. I just feel like you know he’s been pushed a lot and he’s been able to accomplish so much when I feel like there’s a lot of other people that are more deserving but that’s it.