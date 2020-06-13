Matt Riddle to debut on next week's SmackDown

SmackDown's roster gets some new blood on next week's show.

Matt Riddle won't be wasting any time in making it to the Blue brand.

Broooooooo!

Fans of the Original Bro won't have to wait much longer as it was revealed prior to SmackDown's main event that Matt Riddle would make his debut next week. Just how will he be introduced?

Matt Riddle to SmackDown

Packages for Matt Riddle started to air a few weeks ago. He had just finished up with his Cage Fight with Timothy Thatcher, eventually falling to Thatcher in the match. On the ensuing episode of SmackDown, Kurt Angle announced that Riddle would be joining the Blue brand.

On last week's show, another brief vignette aired to remind fans that Riddle was done with NXT and was still on his way to SmackDown. Big debuts are usually saved for episodes of RAW and SmackDown following PPVs and this debut fits right into that formula with Backlash taking place this Sunday.

AJ Styles just won the Intercontinental Championship and likely won't be competing at Backlash. Could that be a potential direction for the Original Bro or is it too soon for Riddle to be interjected into a mid-card title program?

Whatever happens, it will definitely be a breath of fresh air to the roster. New arrivals always help to reset things on the roster and Riddle's presence will certainly shake things up on Friday nights.