Matt Riddle explains the biggest difference between the Triple H and Vince McMahon regimes in WWE

It's been a new era in WWE ever since Triple H grabbed complete control of the creative proceedings, and Matt Riddle, who worked under The Game during his final days in the company, recently praised the new direction in which the Stamford-based promotion was headed.

Matt Riddle was released from the WWE in September 2023 and has had experiences with both Triple H and Vince McMahon at the helm. The former US Champion told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that in Triple H's regime, the process behind the scenes is a lot more organized.

Unlike in the past, where last-minute script changes were common, Triple H and his team would always plan things in advance and not make major alterations to shows.

Matt Riddle explained:

"With Triple H in control, there is a lot more control in the sense that things are organized. At least when I was there, before I left, things were, they were scheduled for this, unless something catastrophic happened or someone got injured or something's not going to work out, that's what's happening next day. They write it, and it actually happens." [From 43:38 onwards]

Matt Riddle opens up on Vince McMahon's chaotic booking

The Original Bro spent five years in the WWE and saw his rise on the main roster happen under Vince McMahon's watch. Matt Riddle recalled that when McMahon was the creative head, nobody knew what they were supposed to do until the day of the show.

Entire shows would get rewritten, and Riddle admitted things would also get chaotic backstage at times. The 38-year-old star wasn't sure if the same old patterns had returned in Triple H's WWE but stated it was an everyday phenomenon in Vince McMahon's setup.

"With Vince, I don't know; I feel like he did it on purpose; I don't know the method. There would be a show, and you'd get a script on Sunday, but by Monday, nobody knew what they were doing. The show was being completely rewritten and stuff like that. I haven't been there in a while; maybe that's happening again sometimes; these things do happen. With Vince around, it was like that probably every week; it was just a little chaotic." [From 44:08 onwards]

WWE has changed a lot since Endeavor Group Holdings took over, as Vince McMahon is also no longer a part of the organization following a lawsuit from former employee Janel Grant.

The show, however, has always gone on, and Triple H and the decision-making group have their focus on nothing but WrestleMania XL, which is just over a month away.

Do you think WWE has been better under Triple H's helm or was it more interesting when McMohan was running the show? Sound off in the comments section below!

