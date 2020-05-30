Matt Riddle officially has a new home!

Earlier this week, there were reports of Matt Riddle moving up from NXT soon and receiving a main roster push. On today's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Kurt Angle appeared in a segment to announce that The Original Bro will indeed be making the move to the Blue brand.

Angle had officiated Riddle's Cage Match against Timothy Thatcher earlier this week on NXT. Unfortunately for The Original Bro, his bro-turned-foe Thatcher was able to eke out a surprise win in what was an absolutely brutal match-up.

Matt Riddle's impressive year so far

Although Riddle will be moving to SmackDown on the back of a loss, it doesn't discount the fact that he's had a brilliant few months on NXT this year. He partnered up with Pete Dunne to form The BroserWeights and the duo was able to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Riddle & Dunne would eventually win the NXT Tag Team Championships after beating Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

How much fish could Bobby Fish fry if Bobby Fish could fry fish?🎶

Tube de 2020 je le sens. #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/cWy08xp2IP — Catch Club (@LeCatchClub) February 6, 2020

Not only is Riddle an incredible competitor, but he is also an impressive customer on the mic. His "How much fish could Bobby Fish fry if Bobby Fish could fry fish" chant while feuding with The Undisputed Era was really hilarious. SmackDown has an impressive talent at their disposal now and we'll be hoping that he makes his debut on Friday nights soon!