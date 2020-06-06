Matt Riddle reacts to Kurt Angle rejecting manager role

Kurt Angle was offered the job of being Matt Riddle's manager by WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer decided not to take up the role of manger Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has revealed he has no idea about WWE's plan to make Kurt Angle his manager. The new SmackDown Superstar is set to make his debut soon and was on a conference call earlier today.

However, after the news was broken by the WWE Hall of Famer to CBR.com last week, the two spoke about it. Matt Riddle revealed that Angle turned down the offer because he had his hands full right now. The former WWE star is sunning his own business right now and called the release a 'blessing in disguise'.

“To be honest I didn’t know anything because I’m always a bit in the dark every time I go to work. No one told me but Kurt and I did talk and I analyzed it and he also said that I could not do it because now he has another company on his hands, he is working outside the company and it will be like that for a while because he does not want to fail and he wants to have his mind only on that.”

Continuing to talk about the possibility of having Kurt Angle as his manager, Matt Riddle said it would not have been the worst idea. He does feel that there is no need for him to have a mouthpiece and someone else speak for him as he can handle himself well.

“Anyways that wouldn’t hurt, you know… he is Kurt Angle, he is a stallion but if you ask me if I need a manager or a mouthpiece or someone like that who speaks for me I would say no. I think I know myself well enough and I can handle it and speak for myself.

Matt Riddle insists that he would not say no to the idea of having a manager in the future. He feels right now is the moment for him to be himself and do things his way before people decide if he needs a manager or not.

“If you tell me down the line… maybe a manager is a good idea and I wouldn’t say no, of course, it’s Kurt Angle, but now I don’t think I need anyone, I think for the moment being myself and getting the people to know me like that is what I want and I don’t think I need a manager.”

Matt Riddle moves from NXT to SmackDown

WWE have confirmed that Matt Riddle will be making his move from NXT to SmackDown but have not hinted on when he will be making his debut. The former NXT star's vignette was run on the Blue Brand's show last week, and Matt Riddle is expected to make the debut soon.