Matt Riddle reacts to WWE name change

It appears there's a large number of fans around the world a little... shall we say... "peeved" about WWE changing Matt RIddle's ring name to simply "Riddle". One name conspicuously absent from that group is, well, Riddle's. Following reports of the name switch-er-oo, The Original Bro took to Twitter (as you do) to let everyone know that he was totally chill with the whole situation.

People it’s okay I’ve been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it’s my real last name 🤙 #bro #stallion #RIDDLE — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 29, 2020

Matt Riddle: totally cool with it

Matt Riddle isn't the first - and will most likely not be the last - WWE Superstar to see his ring nom de plume shortened. Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Adrian Neville, and Big E. Langston have all gone the Bono/Sting/Cher route with their names at one point or another. Even Apollo Crews and Mustafa Ali have had to deal with it at some point.

Much like the leader of RETRIBUTION, Matt Riddle might eventually see his entire name reinstated if the audience doesn't react very well to it. In the meantime, let's just hope we don't see WWE dressing him up in suits covered in question marks or anything like that.

See... it could always be worse.

