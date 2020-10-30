Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Matt Riddle reacts to WWE name change

Matt Riddle being all "you got a problem with my name change, bro??"
Matt Riddle being all "you got a problem with my name change, bro??"
Kevin C. Sullivan
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 30 Oct 2020, 04:49 IST
News
Advertisement

It appears there's a large number of fans around the world a little... shall we say... "peeved" about WWE changing Matt RIddle's ring name to simply "Riddle". One name conspicuously absent from that group is, well, Riddle's. Following reports of the name switch-er-oo, The Original Bro took to Twitter (as you do) to let everyone know that he was totally chill with the whole situation.

"People it's okay I've been called Riddle most my life, I actually prefer it and it's my real last name [call me hand emoji] #bro #stallion #RIDDLE"

Matt Riddle: totally cool with it

Matt Riddle isn't the first - and will most likely not be the last - WWE Superstar to see his ring nom de plume shortened. Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Adrian Neville, and Big E. Langston have all gone the Bono/Sting/Cher route with their names at one point or another. Even Apollo Crews and Mustafa Ali have had to deal with it at some point.

Much like the leader of RETRIBUTION, Matt Riddle might eventually see his entire name reinstated if the audience doesn't react very well to it. In the meantime, let's just hope we don't see WWE dressing him up in suits covered in question marks or anything like that.

See... it could always be worse.
See... it could always be worse.

For further updates on this and other pro wrestling news stories, keep on coming back to Sportskeeda.

Published 30 Oct 2020, 04:49 IST
WWE Raw Matt Riddle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी