Matt Riddle reflects on UFC firing him seven years ago

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today to reflect on his firing from UFC seven years ago in 2013. In a video where he is seen sparring a punching bag, Matt Riddle captioned the tweet talking about how he was fired when he was on a four-match winning streak and what could have been had he continued fighting in UFC. He ended the tweet by stating that wrestling is way cooler.

After being fired by UFC in February 2013, he signed with Bellator two months later in May but due to a rib injury, he pulled out of the welterweight tournament. He soon retired from MMA altogether, citing financial reasons. After working in the indies for close to four years, Matt Riddle signed with NXT in 2018.

Here's what Matt Riddle posted on Twitter:

Just me being a STALLION, to think I was fired from the UFC seven years ago while on a four fight win streak still blows my mind and I still wonder what if i still fought, where would I be?



PS Wrestling is way cooler pic.twitter.com/dAzCGyedDv — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 7, 2020

Matt Riddle's journey in NXT

After signing with WWE, Matt Riddle was assigned to the NXT brand where he first appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in the crowd, where he was confirmed as the company's latest signing. Riddle was involved in a feud with Kassius Ohno in his first few months, which included a match where he beat Ohno in six seconds, the shortest in NXT history.

Thereafter, he chased the NXT North American Championship held by Velveteen Dream but never got his hands on the gold.

Matt Riddle was then embroiled in a feud with Killian Dain before unsuccessfully challenging Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. In January 2020, Matt Riddle partnered with Pete Dunne in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and went all the way to win and earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Together called The BroserWeights, Dunne, and Riddle would go on to defeat The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly for the titles, thus marking Riddle's first Championship win in WWE.

Matt Riddle in conversation with Sportskeeda

