Matt Riddle reminds fans of the "awesome" match he had against 33-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE star Matt Riddle is looking to bring the fight to Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the coming weeks. After the two teased the inevitable one-on-one clash recently, it's only a matter of time before the creative team books the two superstars in a title match.

The King Of Bros is already a former two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton. He even held the United States Championship at one point, albeit briefly.

Now, ahead of an impending clash against The Ring General, Matt Riddle has shared an old picture on his social media, recalling when he wrestled Cedric Alexander. The ex-UFC star captioned the post:

"Once upon a time when I wrestled @CedricAlexander and it was awesome!! stallion #bro #hotbrosummer," Riddle wrote.

Despite coming out on the losing end of his feud against The Bloodline, Riddle seems to have the backing of a large section of fans. The Original Bro will look to win gold again in WWE, possibly at Money in the Bank.

Matt Riddle recently shared a post alongside his real-life girlfriend following WWE RAW

Damian Priest qualified for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Riddle. The latter was attacked post-match by Gunther and Imperium, with The Judgment Day star asking The Ring General to "pick the bones."

The King of Bros may have been on the losing end more often than not on Monday nights lately, but fired back with a post on his social media:

"Just hanging with my hot gf Misha Montana and I just wanted to say I love my life and I’m happy #stallion #bro #mishamontana #xenokitty #rudedude #babes," wrote Riddle in his caption.

It seems Gunther vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship is coming at MITB. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser attack Matt Riddle post match, for the attack on Giovanni Vinci last week.It seems Gunther vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship is coming at MITB. #WWERaw Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser attack Matt Riddle post match, for the attack on Giovanni Vinci last week.It seems Gunther vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship is coming at MITB. #WWERaw https://t.co/pLmaoZ1Aam

Whilst WWE has not made it official yet, it's all but confirmed at this point that Matt Riddle will challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship next. The company will probably not be able to resist the Austrian's appearance in the upcoming UK show, almost guaranteeing a spot for the two top stars on the red brand to be added to Money in the Bank.

