Matt riddle reveals which Brock Lesnar match convinced him to take up pro wrestling

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle made his way to SmackDown a short while ago and seems to be doing well for himself on the blue brand so far. The King of Bros recently sat down with Corey Graves on After The Bell and discussed a string of topics in regards to his WWE career, MMA, and Brock Lesnar.

Matt Riddle also opened up on the match that made him decide that he wanted to be a WWE Superstar. He recalled watching Brock Lesnar beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and break his legendary undefeated streak, and that was the moment it dawned upon him that he wanted to get in the squared circle.

I watched that PPV, and being an MMA fighter, I'm watching it and I'm seeing before my eyes - you know you see it over time, but WrestleManias mean something. When I saw that WrestleMania, I saw guys like Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker and beating the streak. It's like, this is a new era.

This brand, this sport, is going towards guys like me, and this is something I have always wanted to do. I felt like, even with MMA and everything else, I always wait for my opportunity, because things are hot when they're hot, and I saw that WrestleMania, the Network was fresh, everything. I was like, "I have to do this."

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar both have MMA backgrounds

The Original Bro signed a contract with WWE in 2018 and was one of the most popular Superstars on the NXT brand over the next two years. Throughout his NXT stint, Matt Riddle kept reminding fans on social media and interviews that his ultimate goal is to retire Brock Lesnar. This led to a backstage confrontation between Lesnar and Riddle at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV.

Matt Riddle was moved to WWE SmackDown back in June, and he immediately declared that he means business, by defeating Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in singles action. Riddle has a long way ahead of him and has the potential to become one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the coming years. It remains to be seen how he is handled on the blue brand in the near future.