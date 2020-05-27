Matt Riddle spoke about his run-in with Goldberg

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has revealed that he and Goldberg didn’t see eye to eye. The former MMA Superstar is quite outspoken and has never been shy about expressing his opinions.

"I NEVER turn my back on a stallion."



That's just good advice in general. #WWETheBump @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/fADiWdL7vr — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2020

Riddle's outspoken nature may not have gone down well with Goldberg

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Riddle stated that he and Goldberg still have a difference in opinion regarding his approach towards the business. He went on to claim that he and the former WWE Universal Champion "didn’t see eye to eye" and that he has no problem with Goldberg not wanting to be his ‘bro’.

“I think we still [have] different opinions, you know. It’s just two different mindsets when you get into this business. I like to grind, I am a hard worker, I was known for my conditioning and cardio, I like to push a pace.

“I expect a lot from myself and I expect a lot from my peers. So, I think me and Goldberg, in that sense, just didn’t see eye to eye. Like I said, it [his previous tweets on Goldberg] was an opinion, he doesn’t want to be my bro, I completely understand, [I] didn’t really want to be his bro [either].

“That’s just how the cookie crumbled that day [when he bumped into Goldberg backstage prior to SummerSlam].

Prior to his ‘feud’ against Goldberg, Riddle was quite open about wanting to retire Brock Lesnar from WWE. His outspoken nature has not gone down well with some as he revealed in an interview with SportsKeeda that he does have heat with “certain people.”