Matt Riddle reveals why Shane McMahon thanked him after Goldberg confrontation

Goldberg and Riddle

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is all set to take on Timothy Thatcher on tonight's edition of NXT, in a "Cage Fight", which will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. Riddle made an appearance on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump and talked about his upcoming match. The King of Bros also recalled his SummerSlam 2019 backstage altercation with former Universal Champion, Goldberg.

Riddle shared an interesting tidbit from the night and revealed that Shane McMahon had a chat with him after his confrontation with Goldberg. According to Riddle, Shane thanked him for not punching the WWE Hall of Famer.

After that, Shane McMahon was watching from down the hallway, like, "Oh no!" And then afterwards, Shane was like, "Hey, thanks for like, not swinging at Goldberg" You know, like, what do you expect, do you imagine, like, Matt Riddle punches Goldberg unconscious in the back? I don't know, I can't do that, that is not a stallion move.

Matt Riddle on The Bump:

Matt Riddle and Goldberg's social media feud was one of the highlights of last year

Riddle's tense confrontation with Goldberg didn't result in a match between the two. Goldberg returned to WWE in early 2020 and had a short-lived run with the Universal title. He lost the belt to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. There are many among the WWE Universe who still wouldn't mind seeing a match between Goldberg and Riddle, and only time will tell if WWE gives those fans what they want.