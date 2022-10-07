WWE RAW star says top names like Roman Reigns find him "extremely disrespectful" before working together

WWE star Matt Riddle recently opened up on top stars like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar misunderstanding him before getting to know him well.

Riddle has gotten into trouble in the past for some of his comments. His opinions on the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and even Roman Reigns earned him a lot of backstage heat. Despite his outspoken nature, The Original Bro continues to be one of the top stars in WWE.

The RK-Bro member took the opportunity to clear the slate on the latest After the Bell episode. He detailed that the likes of Reigns often misunderstood him when he was just trying to hype up their matches.

"A lot of times I'll say stuff, especially on interviews like this, and guys like Roman, guys like Brock, guys like Seth, especially the top guys, guys like Randy, they'll hear what I say, they hear how I talk and they find me extremely disrespectful and they don't like it. Then they work with me, they get to know me, then they're like, 'Oh you're just trying to hype everything up.'"

He further touched upon the importance of building up matches and storylines through external interviews:

"Like get buzz.' I'm like, 'Yeah.' That's our job. I want people to think I really hate people and people really hate me so I can still take it to this fight. That's what I want because if I don't, nobody is gonna show up and I'm useless and I don't have any value." [40:35 - 41:14]

Roman Reigns will be face-to-face with Logan Paul on SmackDown

While Matt Riddle has had his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the past, another challenger in the form of Logan Paul is looking to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The two men will confront each other in the ring for the first time this week on the season premiere of SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief took to social media to hype his appearance on the blue brand.

Reigns and Paul are scheduled to clash at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see which star will prevail on November 5.

