Matt Riddle says Vince McMahon is a 'big fan' ahead of WWE SmackDown move

Matt Riddle is currently in the middle of a move to WWE SmackDown from NXT. The Original Bro spoke to the Talksport recently, where he said that he felt that Vince McMahon was a huge fan of his, ahead of his main roster move to WWE SmackDown.

Riddle's move to the main roster is one which has the fans worried, as there have been a lot of rumors about the fact that he has a lot of backstage heat.

Matt Riddle had a great last match in NXT and the reaction to the match from backstage officials was extremely positive, as the first-ever Fight Pit match really worked well between Riddle and Thatcher, with WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle presiding.

Heading into the main roster, the WWE Universe has been worried regarding the backstage heat rumors surrounding Matt Riddle, with many worrying that he may be buried. Riddle addressed this during his interview, where he said that coming into SmackDown, he was not too worried because Vince McMahon was behind him and was a big fan of his, and Bruce Prichard was also a huge fan of his.

“You’ve got Vince who I’m pretty sure is a big fan of mine and then you have [SmackDown executive director] Bruce Prichard who I know is a big fan of mine. I have a lot of great minds working behind me. They see the value, they’ve seen me on the indies, they know what I’ve done."

Matt Riddle said that it was his ability to go into a WWE arena and get everyone to cheer 'bro' that made them believe in what he could do.

“They know how I can go into an arena where no one knows me and by the time I’m done wrestling, everybody is chanting ‘bro’ when they probably never thought they’d chant ‘bro’ before."

Although there were rumors that Vince McMahon was not happy with Matt Riddle calling out Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on a regular basis, he also knows a real star when he sees one, and that may be the case with Matt Riddle.

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019