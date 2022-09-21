Matt Riddle seemingly disappointed with female WWE Superstar; sends her a message via Instagram

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle seems quite disappointed with Rhea Ripley after the events of this week's WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Riddle teamed up with Rey Mysterio in a tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At one point during the match, The King of Bros came face-to-face with Rhea Ripley and made the mistake of turning his back on The Nightmare.

The ever-opportunistic Ripley decided to take advantage of the situation and attacked him from behind. In the end, a Coup De Grace from Balor finished things for Riddle and Mysterio.

Soon after, WWE's official Instagram handle shared the video of Ripley's attack on Riddle. The Original Bro noticed the post and shared it on his Instagram story. Judging by the question that Riddle asked Ripley in his story, it looks like he was disappointed over her actions. Referring to the attack, Riddle simply asked, "Papi Bro?"

Check out the screengrab of his story below:

Riddle has a question for Rhea Ripley after RAW

Matt Riddle and Rhea Ripley are quite close in real life

The Original Bro and The Nightmare have been close friends for a long time now. Apparently, the two superstars are good friends with Damian Priest as well. The trio were seen relaxing by a swimming pool in Las Vegas ahead of last year's WWE SummerSlam event.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Matt Riddle, with Damian Priest reminding him of the friendship that the trio (Riddle, Ripley, and Priest) shared.

The former United States Champion not only rejected the offer but ended up hitting a vicious knee in Finn Balor's face. This led to a singles match between the duo, which The Judgment Day member won courtesy of interference from Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley is one of the strongest and most physically intimidating wrestlers in WWE today. She is currently mentoring the recently-recruited Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen whether Riddle will confront The Nightmare next week on RAW.

Will Matt Riddle get back at The Nightmare for attacking him on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

