Matt Riddle seemingly takes a shot at WWE after losing on Monday Night RAW

In the aftermath of this week's Monday Night RAW, Matt Riddle took to social media to seemingly take a shot at WWE.

On this week's show, Riddle suffered a clean loss to Ludwig Kaiser, amid his feud with Imperium. At Money in the Bank, Riddle unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Taking to social media, Riddle posted a clip from his days as a mixed martial artist and claimed that it was easier to win fights in the UFC compared to WWE.

"Damn it’s easier to win real fights in the @ufc than win a match in WWE #brutal #bro #stallion #ufc #WWE," wrote Riddle.

Gunther recently opened up about facing Matt Riddle in WWE

Gunther recently gave Matt Riddle credit for stepping up to the plate and proving to be a tough challenge.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Ring General revealed if Riddle posed a unique threat due to his UFC background. He said:

"Of course it does, and always has been. I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him."

Following Gunther's hard-fought win over Riddle at Money in the Bank, he was challenged by the returning Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior returned to a huge ovation in the UK before making his intentions clear regarding the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

As for Riddle, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him following another major loss.

