Matt Riddle set to appear on a non-WWE show after his return

Matt Riddle returned to Monday Night RAW after a long hiatus from the company. Post his return, The Ultimate Bro is set to make an appearance on a non-WWE show.

Matt Riddle was last seen in WWE in December. He was forced to take a leave of absence after failing WWE's Wellness Policy for the second time in a year. The company ensured Riddle was sent to rehab, failing to do so would have resulted in his termination.

On WWE RAW after 'Mania, Riddle made his return by interrupting The Miz, who didn't have a very fun weekend. The Bro then attacked The A-Lister, hitting him with the Bro Derek on the red brand this week.

It looks like WWE's Bro is set to feature in one of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workout videos set to be released tomorrow. The Celtic Warrior took to his Instagram account to announce that Riddle will feature in his next workout special. The Bro claimed that anyone able to complete his Gauntlet workout would be "a stallion."

Will we see Randy Orton and Matt Riddle reunite in WWE?

Now that Riddle has returned to WWE, fans have been anticipating Randy Orton's comeback and would love to see the fun duo back in action again. Together, Orton and Riddle formed RK-Bro and even went on to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship twice.

Randy Orton has been away from WWE TV since May of last year. In his last televised match, The Viper and Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos.

Randy Orton has stated that he enjoyed his time wrestling with Matt Riddle and that he made him fall in love with the sport again.

What do you think Riddle will do next in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes