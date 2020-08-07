Matt Riddle's next opponent has been announced by WWE. In this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle will be facing Sheamus in a match.

Since his very strong debut on WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle has not had the best luck during his time in WWE's main roster. Now, with a match against Sheamus announced, both Superstars have a chance to rebound from their recent bad luck.

Sheamus vs Matt Riddle announced for WWE SmackDown

Matt Riddle made his debut in WWE when he faced Matt Riddle in a non-title match. Matt Riddle had wanted an Intercontinental Championship match, but AJ Styles refused to give him that chance immediately, and that proved to be the better option for him, as, on that occasion, Riddle defeated him.

When the time came for Matt Riddle to actually face AJ Styles in a title match, things went badly for him. Riddle lost the match on that occasion and immediately after that was attacked by King Corbin.

Since then, Matt Riddle has been in a feud with King Corbin. However, last week saw an unexpected twist in the tale. King Corbin had offered a bounty on the head of Riddle, and this was something that worked for him. Shorty G took the opportunity to attack Matt Riddle and turned heel, shocking everyone who watched, including Corbin. Now, with Corbin and Shorty G as a team, Matt Riddle is in quite a bit of trouble.

On top of that, now, he is facing an extremely difficult opponent in the form of Sheamus.

Sheamus, on the other hand, has also not had the best time during the last few weeks in WWE. The Celtic Superstar faced Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight, where Hardy was able to come away with the surprise win when he hit Sheamus with a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder to get a win.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Sheamus said that he was done with Jeff Hardy, and the mistake that he had made was to face the Charismatic Enigma in a bar.

Now, Matt Riddle and Sheamus will face each other, and it could be that the Original Bro is the one Sheamus focuses his attention on.