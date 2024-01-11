Matt Riddle set to make his debut for a major company months after WWE departure, will team up with mystery partner

Matt Riddle is set to make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The promotion recently confirmed the same on social media.

At New Year Dash, Riddle made his NJPW debut in a pre-taped vignette and challenged the newly crowned NJPW World Television Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi. The Ace won the title at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 by defeating Zack Sabre Jr.

On social media, NJPW confirmed that Riddle will make his official in-ring debut for the promotion at the upcoming Battle in the Valley show. He will team up with a mystery tag team partner against the TMDK duo of Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.

Matt Riddle compared Dana White to Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle has had the chance to work with both Dana White and Vince McMahon. The former UFC and WWE star recently compared his former bosses.

While appearing for Signed By Superstars, Matt Riddle claimed that McMahon was able to tell a story.

He said:

"When Vince has a story he tells the story. It doesn't matter what anybody says online, it doesn't matter what people say in the back, that's his story that's how he's going to run his ship, that's how it's done. You might like it, you might hate it, that's the point."

He added:

"Dana White is the same way. He has his business, he wants it run a certain way, he's not going to say like a lot of the boxing they have random fights that shouldn't even be happening but they draw a little bit, Dana won't do it."

Riddle is a former WWE United States Champion and also a former RAW Tag Team Champion. He teamed up with Randy Orton to win the titles before being released by the company.

