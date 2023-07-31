Matt Riddle shares honest emotional message with the WWE Universe

Matt Riddle has taken to social media to open up to the WWE Universe, sharing an emotional message.

Last year, Matt Riddle broke into singles stardom after his RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton, was sidelined with a back injury. The Super King of Bros was presented as one of the top babyfaces in the company and had high-profile feuds with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. However, Riddle was suspended for 60 days at the start of the year.

Riddle returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 and recently challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank. Although the former UFC fighter lost the match, his performance earned a lot of plaudits from fans.

Recently, the former United States Champion took to Twitter to send a message to the fans.

"It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no one else’s business and I’m proud to be me. One of a Kind," he tweeted.

Gunther breaks character to praise Matt Riddle after a recent WWE match

Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for over a year now and has defended the title in countless matches.

His most recent defense was against Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank. The Ring General also defeated Riddle on the July 17 episode of RAW in a non-title bout.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther praised Riddle for always offering him a unique challenge when they meet in the ring.

"I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him," said Gunther. [From 14:50 – 15:15]

With the rumors of Randy Orton's return, it will be interesting to see if RK-Bro reunites on RAW after SummerSlam.