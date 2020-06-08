Matt Riddle shares two "greedy" ideas had Kurt Angle agreed to manage him

Matt Riddle is yet to make his debut on WWE SmackDown

Kurt Angle was supposed to manage Matt Riddle in the WWE

The Ultimate Bro

It recently came to light that Kurt Angle rejected an offer to play the manager of Matt Riddle. Riddle is scheduled to make his SmackDown debut in the coming weeks. The Ultimate Bro was expected to make his debut on SmackDown but, for some reason, didn't. It's always fun to watch how an NXT call-up performs on the main roster and what route WWE takes with the Superstar.

Matt Riddle's ideas if Kurt Angle had accepted the offer

Matt Riddle was in an interview with talkSPORT earlier. During the interview, Riddle spoke about his time as NXT Tag Team Champion and his views on Kurt Angle Possibly managing him. This is what The Original Bro said,

“You know what crossed my mind originally [with Kurt Angle]? There’s the management thing, but then like in my head – and maybe this is just greedy me – in my head, when I see Kurt Angle, even if I like him and I’m friendly with him, I know the money is in beating up Kurt Angle.

“I was really hoping he was going to cost me the cage match and then the Bro was going to snap and beat up Kurt Angle! Some deadlift Germans to an Olympic gold medallist from the Stallion? You telling me everybody at home wouldn’t be like ‘no he didn’t just dump him on his head!’ – because that’s what I do! It would have been crazy.

“Or, he could have managed me and then we had the back and forth with Baron Corbin because Corbin ended his career and this is the new phase, [he’s like] ‘this is my bro.’

“And then I go on to beat the crap out of Corbin – which I would – that would have been pretty cool too. But I’ll say this, even if Kurt is not there and I still beat the crap out of Corbin, that’s still pretty cool too. It’s all good!”

Matt Riddle signed with the WWE in 2018 after a successful career in MMA. In NXT, he held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Pete Dunne. He also holds the accolade of winning the fastest match in NXT history when he beat Kassius Ohno at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II.