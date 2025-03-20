Matt Riddle takes a massive dig at CM Punk; says Chad Gable & 33-year-old star are "dangerous" (Exclusive) 

Matt Riddle took a massive dig at CM Punk in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam. He also said that Chad Gable and two other superstars would be dangerous in a real fight.

When speaking to Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, Matt Riddle was asked about which wrestlers in WWE he thinks could do well in MMA. While we've seen MMA to wrestling transitions before, the other way around is quite rare.

While stating that CM Punk wouldn't be a good fit as he already tried MMA, Matt Riddle said Chad Gable would do a fantastic job. He surprisingly named the 33-year-old RAW star Otis as a possible good fit for MMA, while praising current Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins:

"Not CM Punk. No disrespect. He tried it and it didn't go good. No disrespect. Somebody who I think would be really good if he tried jiu-jitsu would be someone like Chad Gable. He could probably transition to mixed martial arts and dominate with his wrestling. If he gets a couple of 'jitz' guys and a couple of strikers, then he'll smash the mat with them. I think he and Otis, I'm pretty sure that guy can take a punch. He can take a lickin' and keep on kickin'. Even Angelo Dawkins, high-level wrestler. For his size, so athletic. There are probably a lot of guys on that roster that people sleep on who would be dangerous on the street." (2:43-3:28)

You can watch the full video below:

Matt Riddle is currently a World Champion in the same lineage as Jacob Fatu

For a little over two months now, Matt Riddle has been the MLW World Champion. The lineage was restarted in 2018 and Riddle was the runner-up to the first champion of the new era, Shane Strickland.

Two superstars later, it would be none other than Jacob Fatu who won the MLW World Title – going on to hold it for a record 819 days. There haven't been too many champions since even the man who dethroned Fatu, Alexander Hammerstone, held the title for a whopping 644 days.

In general, the title seems to have very long reigns, and Riddle dethroned the legendary Satoshi Kojima this January when the latter was mere weeks away from completing a year.

Although it's a lineage with a short history (if you discount the brief history from 2002 to 2004), there's a lot of weight on it and Riddle has some huge shoes to fill. Fans have rarely ever questioned Riddle's capability or potential – it has always been down to his behavior outside of the ring.

Time will tell how he handles the weight of such a huge responsibility.

