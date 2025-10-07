Matt Riddle teases shocking career change after WWE controversies

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has teased a shocking career change. The controversial star left WWE in 2023 ending his five-year stint with the company.
Despite finding success in the Stamford-based promotion with U.S. Title and Tag Team Championship wins, his time was marred with substance abuse and later allegations of s*xual assault.
While a return to WWE seems unlikely right now, Matt Riddle might be eyeing a surprise move. In an interview with TMZ's Inside The Ring, the Original Bro talked politics and teased how he could run for governor of Florida.
"I think it’s about time for a change. I think I’m very relatable. I feel like right now the country is so separated in two. We need to meet in the middle. Not drastically, I feel like the majority of us are very much in this gray area. I'm very much in the gray area," he said.
When asked whether he was serious about running for governor of Florida, the King of Bros said there needs to be balance, as Florida is more politically diverse than it seems.
"I think I can relate to a lot of people from Florida. I've lived there for about 10 years now.They might say they're conservatives, but their actions speak liberal, you know, but I think at the end of the day, there's certain core values they're not willing to sacrifice, and I think that's where I come in in the middle," he added.
While this may seem a long shot at the moment, he won't be the first pro wrestler to enter the political realm. Jesse “The Body” Ventura served as the governor of Minnesota in the late 1990s, and former WWE Champion Glenn Jacobs, AKA Kane, is currently serving as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.
Matt Riddle claims WWE fired him just before he was supposed to make a million dollars
During the interview with TMZ, Matt Riddle opened up about his departure from WWE in 2023.
He claimed that the promotion let him go in order to save money, as he was supposed to make a "million dollars a year." He said he was released just days before this million-dollar contract would kick in.
Despite this, Riddle said that he was not bitter and doesn't harbor any ill will toward his former employers.
