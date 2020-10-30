Matt Riddle undergoes WWE name change; reason why revealed

WWE has confirmed that Matt Riddle will now simply be known as Riddle.

Matt Riddle has used his real name as his on-screen character name in WWE since he joined the company in 2018. However, the company has removed his first name from his profile page on WWE.com.

Riddle (fka Matt Riddle) is next to Riddick Moss on WWE's website

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that the final decision was made to shorten Matt Riddle’s name earlier on Thursday.

Why has WWE changed Matt Riddle’s name?

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Vince McMahon personally decided to remove Matt Riddle’s first name.

Sapp wrote on Fightful Select that the WWE Chairman was "fired up" about Matt Riddle’s match against Sheamus on this week’s episode of RAW. The two Superstars also received praise from WWE producers after they returned backstage.

McMahon decided after the match that he wanted Matt Riddle to lose his first name.

“It seems as if the match particularly had a big impression on McMahon, as he made the call to change Matt Riddle's in-ring name to "Riddle," and pitched a more serious character presentation. We're told Riddle was supportive of the idea.”

Superstars including Big E (Langston), (Antonio) Cesaro, and (Buddy) Murphy have had their names shortened in the past. Mustafa Ali also had his first name taken away in March 2019 before WWE allowed him to use it again last November.

Matt Riddle's current WWE role

My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I’m not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus

#stallion #wwe #raw #bro pic.twitter.com/Z1p5F58K9Q — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 27, 2020

Matt Riddle moved from WWE SmackDown to RAW as the No. 8 pick on the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

He suffered a defeat against Sheamus on the latest episode of RAW. That means as things stand, he won't be part of the red brand's Survivor Series team.