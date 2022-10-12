"Lace up some boots" - Matt Riddle wants former UFC Heavyweight Champion to have a match in WWE

Matt Riddle believes that former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier should step inside the squared circle.

The UFC Hall of Famer was the special guest referee for The Original Bro's Fight Pit match against Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules last Saturday. DC is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial arts fighters. He is outspokenly a major wrestling fan, and him making the jump to WWE would be a major deal.

Speaking on ESPN MMA's DC&RC show, Matt Riddle stated that Daniel Cormier did an excellent job at Extreme Rules, but he'd like to see him have a match in WWE.

"You know, I think everybody performed well. I personally dig DC though, I think he did a great job refereeing. But I think he's bigger and stronger and better than just refereeing, you know. I think DC should lace up some boots and step into the squared circle, that's just my opinion," said Riddle. (11:28-11:47)

Matt Riddle reflects on jumping off the platform in the Fight Pit match

The Original Bro previously competed in a Fight Pit match in NXT, so this wasn't his first time stepping inside the unforgiving cage. During the Extreme Rules bout, he hit Seth Rollins with a Senton off the platform.

When asked what was going through his mind before he performed the move, Matt Riddle stated:

"At that moment, I was already feeling my hip bone really hurt already. I already got buckle bombed into the side of the cage, and I already took a pedigree. So I was so beat up, and when I was looking down at Seth I was like why, I can't climb down, that wouldn't be cool. So I was like 'hey, why not hit him with a little Broton action,' jumped about 10 feet. It felt like 30 or 40 feet, and I literally crushed Seth, I had to protect myself." (12:22-13:00)

Matt Riddle won the match via submission after forcing Seth Rollins to tap out. This was the main event match for WWE Extreme Rules. It remains to be seen whether the two men continue their rivalry.

Would you like to see Daniel Cormier compete in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN MMA and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes