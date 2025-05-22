Matt Riddle wins top new championship with long-time partner; his team officially has a name

Matt Riddle has won a top new championship and has done so with a long-time partner. The star has added to his collection.

Riddle is very familiar with Stallion Rogers, also known as Curt Stallion. The stars had worked together in the past when they were in EVOLVE. They were both signed with WWE and went on to work in NXT. Rogers was later released by the company in 2021, and he also injured his wrist, which kept him out of action for some time.

Eventually, he started touring the indies, and after months of teasing reuniting with Matt Riddle, they finally reunited last year. Since then, they have won the BRCW Tag Team Championship. Now, though, they have won another tag team title. At a recent event for Coastal Championship Wrestling, Matt Riddle and Stallion Rogers put their BRCW Tag Team titles on the line in a winner-takes-all match. They faced the CCW Tag Team champions, Ricky Martinez and ERA.

In the end, Riddle and Rogers won the match. They are now holders of both titles. Rogers posted about their win on social media and also posted their team name. They are known as the Wild Stallions.

They seem to be a formidable team as they have won every major bout they have been in for a while.

