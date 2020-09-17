Matt Sydal reveals a dream match he was not allowed to have in WWE

Matt Sydal's debut in AEW may have been disastrous, but the future is full of promise for the high-flying wrestler. Extremely talented, his botch may be one that is remembered forever, but Sydal has crafted a career taking risks. During his time in WWE as Evan Bourne, Matt Sydal was an extremely popular fan favourite performer and regularly had some of the best matches in the company. Despite his exciting wrestling style, Matt Sydal never got the one dream match that he wanted in WWE.

Recently, Matt Sydal sat down with Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, and talked about his time in WWE, among other things. One of the things that he talked about was the dream match that he was not allowed to have in WWE, as well as the current wrestlers in WWE that he would like to face.

Matt Sydal on his dream match against Cesaro in WWE

Despite his ability to put on an enjoyable match, one of the matches that have never been seen in WWE is Cesaro facing Matt Sydal. Sydal revealed that he always wanted to face Cesaro, but due to their different wrestling styles, WWE decided to not pair the two of them together.

"One of my dreams in life was to wrestle Claudio [Castagnoli] on Monday Night RAW. If I had been able to do that, I think people's brains would have exploded. That's just the kind of match that I wanted to have, that I could never have because I'm a flyer. Every flyer needs a base. You can't fly, as you know, with one wing essentially. One wing won't fly, and so when I got to WWE, I re-adjusted my entire style."

Matt Sydal went on to praise WWE for hiring a number of talented wrestlers, and named Apollo Crews and Ricochet as two of the stars from WWE that he would want to face.

"Now, there's a dozen plus guys that I would just love to have matches with from the NXT UK guys, the NXT guys right now [and] the guys moving up to the main roster. I'd like to Uhaa [Nation], Ricochet. There's so much talent there. They have probably twice or three times as many people under contract."

