Matt Sydal reveals how Triple H helped him prepare for the future in WWE

Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne, recently made his debut on AEW, at the All Out pay-per-view event as a part of the Casino Battle Royale. His debut was disastrous to say the least, as he botched a move that he has perfected and never missed in his life, until then. However, before coming to AEW, Matt Sydal made his name in WWE under the name Evan Bourne early on in his career, and during that time, worked with Triple H.

Matt Sydal just had probably the unluckiest wrestling debut in a promotion ever. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nKVnvgKn64 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 6, 2020

Matt Sydal was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast by Raj Giri. There he talked about his time in WWE, and how Sydal was helped to prepare for the future by Triple H. He also revealed the advice that The Cerebral Assassin provided him at the time.

Matt Sydal on what Triple H told him in WWE

During his interview, Matt Sydal talked about Triple H during his time in WWE and how The Game advised him to work on his style of wrestling to suit the style that is now prevalent in NXT. It should be noted that when Triple H was advising Sydal, NXT was not what it is today.

"100% like completely. One of my favorite quotes is, 'unlearn something every day.' It's an Alan Watts quote. Triple H was so generous to me with his time and his knowledge when I was like the young up-and-comer wrestling Chavo, and every life event, after our matches, he would come back and give me just a list of things to work on which is exactly what I see going on in NXT, like how they're adopting a high-flyer style to the WWE audience."

Matt Sydal went on to say that he appreciated the advice from Triple H, but felt there were other styles of wrestling that he appreciated, including the wrestling style in Dragon Gate.

"Basically, how WWE, NXT does their stuff is the advice that Triple H was giving me, and that's great, but It includes a lot of assumptions. They're not necessarily false, but they don't have to be true either."

Readers can also check out Chris Jericho talking about his recent feuds and AEW as a whole.

Advertisement

Since his debut at AEW: All Out, Matt Sydal has talked about falling from the ropes and is now looking forward to his time in AEW.