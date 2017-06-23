WWE News: Mauro Ranallo returns to WWE in a new role

The former Smackdown announcer is back with WWE

Mama Mia! Mauro Ranallo is finally back

It’s been a good long while since former Smackdown lead commentator Mauro Ranallo and WWE parted ways. But, as they say in WWE “anything can happen” and it looks like the talented announcer is heading back into the WWE fold. And this time, it’s an even better fit for him. According to his Instagram post, Ranallo is returning to be the new voice of NXT.

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team. A post shared by Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Ranallo was originally brought on to the WWE commentary team to anchor Smackdown, based on his work in both boxing and MMA. Ranallo brought an air of legitimacy to the show, but also clashed with fellow commentator, JBL. It was thought that his supposed tension with the former WWE champion triggered an onset of depression, caused by his Bipolar syndrome he’s been publically battling for years, but Ranallo has denied that.

Not it looks like Mauro – who is still slated to call the Floyd Mayweather/Connor McGregor fight in August – will be free of incumbents as he announces NXT’s weekly program.