Maven on when he found out he was winning Tough Enough and what he's up to now

Maven will forever be known as the first winner of the WWE reality television show Tough Enough back in 2001. But like most competitive reality shows, it appears the results were pre-determined ahead of time.

Maven was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what he's doing now. When asked if he was told in advance that he was going to win Tough Enough, he revealed that he was.

"I knew I was winning going into it," Maven revealed. "[They told me] In so many words. My mom was battling cancer and I had to leave the show probably at week 7 of the 9 week show. 13 people started Tough Enough and 8 people quit. I couldn't get it. Is it easy? No, it's going to hurt, it's going to suck. But I wasn't going to quit. The only thing that was going to make me quit was my mom. They said to me 'Listen. We'll stop the show, fly you home and figure it out.' Without the cameras there they pretty much said 'You are the front runner right now. Get home then get back here, just don't be a f**k up and it's pretty much yours."

What is Maven up to these days?

While Maven has long retired from professional wrestling, he told Chris Van Vliet that he now works in finance on Wall Street.

"Crazily enough, I work in the weirdest industry you can work in right now," Maven said. "I work in finance at Wall Street. I travel in and I work for a company that is right there on Wall Street. I have never worked in this industry before. I found out that a lot of people in finance are really into music. Everyone I work with has a CD coming out or a video coming out. I live in New Jersey and I commute."

