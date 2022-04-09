"I'm having a good time" - Former WWE Superstar Maven gives update on his current work

Former WWE Superstar Maven has shed light on what he is up to these days.

Maven arrived in the WWF in 2001 as a participant in the inaugural season of Tough Enough, a reality show to find potential athletes for the company. The then-25-year-old managed to finish as the co-winner.

Despite not enjoying a long run in WWE, he did have some memorable moments in the promotion. Two of his biggest wins came over The Undertaker and Batista. Although assisted by The Rock and Al Snow, also won the Hardcore Championship.

The former TNA star recently spoke to WrestlingNews.co and shared some details about what he is doing now:

“I do a monthly show with ISPW out of New Jersey. I’m having a good time with that. I’m actually managing the champ Danny Morrison formerly Danny Doring."

Maven Huffman @MavenKHuffman Now this is Botha good and bad mami!! http://t.co/HqQYebXJwK Now this is Botha good and bad mami!! http://t.co/HqQYebXJwK

He went on to explain how crazy it is for fans to remember him as 'the old guy':

“It’s crazy because now I’m the old guy. I remember when I was young when I was a young and up and coming guy and I would meet with the fans. Now I’m the old guy that people know and they tell me. ‘I remember you were part of my childhood.’ It just blows my mind and shows me that I’m just getting old.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Maven reveals he was intimidated by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The Tough enough winner has revealed that all WWE superstars are intimidated by Vince McMahon and that he is no exception.

In an appearance on WWE's The Bump, the former superstar stated that any young wrestler claiming not to be intimidated by Vince is lying. He also labeled McMahon 'the ultimate businessman':

"Listen, if I was confident, then I was a better actor than I know. Anyone trying to break into the business that isn't intimidated by Vince McMahon, [then] they're lying to you. People ask me all the time what Vince is like, and I tell them he's the ultimate businessman. He signs the front of the checks and I sign the back." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Joe @josmanikvel



38 really turned out to be the most stupendous event ever. #WrestleMania Vince McMahon really never lied. #VinceMcmahon 38 #WrestleMania 38 really turned out to be the most stupendous event ever. Vince McMahon really never lied. #VinceMcmahon #WrestleMania38 #WrestleMania 38 really turned out to be the most stupendous event ever. https://t.co/vaSYPCOCPP

What was your favorite Maven match in WWE? Sound off below!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Jacob Terrell